Hamilton SOLO venture prompts signature release

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed a solo project away from the team following an exclusive event in Austin last week.

The seven-time champion headed to the United States for the 2024 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas, where he holds the track record for most victories with five trophies to his name.

This year, Hamilton achieved another career first at the track, but unfortunately, it won't be one he'll remember fondly.

After a weekend of setbacks for Mercedes, their star driver took to the track hoping for a comeback in front of the adoring crowd, a tricky task for the champion given he found himself starting the race from P17 after a disappointing qualifying session.

Determined to give his fans across the pond a show, the 39-year-old stormed past his rivals after lights out, making up five places, and already up to 12th position after just a couple of laps. By lap three, however, it was an entirely different story, with Hamilton out of the race altogether having beached his W15 in the gravel.

Lewis Hamilton has achieved success at the US GP with McLaren and Mercedes in the past

Lewis Hamilton has signed with Ferrari for 2025

Hamilton's childhood inspiration revealed in Austin collection

Prior to his disastrous weekend at the US GP, Hamilton treated his fans stateside to a pop-up store dedicated to his new Austin collection, with the pieces now available to purchase online wherever in the world you may be supporting the champion from.

A standout piece that features in the launch from the Brit's own +44 brand is a tribute to his childhood, with a call back to the inception of his record-breaking racing career.

The new +44 Austin collection features "a real collector's piece", a washed crewneck tee with a purple backdrop behind a photo of a young Hamilton from 1997, with his signature accompanying the +44 logos on the sleeve and back of the neck.

As a driver who has inspired so many young racers through his work both on and off the track, Hamilton's new +44 brand merchandise represents a career the young Hamilton on this t-shirt could only have dreamed of.

To declare yourself a proud member of Team 44, click here to shop Hamilton’s exclusive Austin drop.

