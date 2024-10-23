Red Bull chief reveals VITAL criteria in driver switch debate

Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed the specific criteria he expects to be met in order for the current driver lineup to avoid an immediate reshuffle.

Sergio Perez’s contract with Red Bull currently runs until 2026, however much discussion about whether he deserves to stay in the lineup alongside Max Verstappen has plagued his season.

for the 2025 season is contingent on the Mexican driver delivering strong performances for the remainder of 2024.

Marko, who is no stranger to an immediate driver swap within the Red Bull family, recently emphasised his enthusiasm for capitalising on the team's young driver talent, especially now that Liam Lawson has been given a chance on-track with RB.

Despite Perez having a deal in place, the 81-year-old has revealed that his future with the team could be in jeopardy if his results don’t improve.

Sergio Perez failed to impress at the United States Grand Prix

RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda both have a chance at replacing Perez at Red Bull

Will Red Bull replace Perez?

Speaking to Sky Germany at the United States Grand Prix, Marko made it clear that if Perez were to miraculously turn around his poor form, his 2025 seat wouldn't be questioned.

“Sergio Perez has a contract for the 2025 season, and if he delivers his performance, then that is not a question at all,” Marko said.

However, the truth is that the 34-year-old's seat alongside Max Verstappen is far from guaranteed.

Perez’s results in Austin did little to bolster confidence in his future. The Mexican driver endured a challenging weekend, qualifying P11 for the sprint race before finishing outside the points in ninth.

In Sunday’s Grand Prix, Perez only managed P10 in qualifying and finished a disappointing seventh, losing out to George Russell, who had started from the pit lane and still managed to secure sixth.

George Russell beat Sergio Perez despite struggling all weekend and starting from the pitlane

When pressed by Ralf Schumacher about whether Perez’s future was truly secure, Marko responded candidly, referencing the recent decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo as an example of the team's readiness to make tough choices.

“F1 is a high-performance sport, and that was also the reason why Ricciardo was replaced,” Marko explained.

“He never met the expectations. That’s not just the case with us. When a driver slips, you have to react.

“We assume that Sergio will bring his performance, as he did very well in Baku.”

However, Perez’s inconsistency this season has raised eyebrows, particularly as Red Bull evaluates its options for the future.

While Perez shone earlier in the season with a strong performance in Azerbaijan, he still failed to earn vital points for the team in Baku, crashing out in an on-track altercation with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap. his recent struggles have put him under increasing pressure to deliver.

With McLaren now leading the constructors' championship by 40 points and Ferrari only eight points behind Red Bull in third, the Austrian team need their second driver to perform at his maximum. Otherwise, it's likely Perez will be replaced.

