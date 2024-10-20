F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 United States Grand Prix will get underway today (Sunday, October 20), as the championship battle continues around the Circuit of the Americas.
Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory at the last race in Singapore, as he attempts to close in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship this time around.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement
READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin
However, it was the Dutchman who won last year in Austin, and after securing his sixth consecutive sprint win during Saturday's race, has the chance to add a fourth victory to his COTA win tally whilst also extending his lead in the standings.
Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at Visa Cash App RB, Liam Lawson, will receive an astounding 60-place grid penalty after changes to his power unit, and will slip down to the back of the field.
Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the US GP wherever you are in the world!
US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024
The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 2pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 6am Monday
Australia (AWST): 3am Monday
Australia (ACST): 5:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 1pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 4am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 9pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 10pm Sunday
China (CST): 3am Monday
India (IST): 12:30am Monday
Brazil: 4pm Sunday
Singapore: 3am Monday
Saudi Arabia: 10pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 11pm Sunday
Turkey: 10pm Sunday
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change
- 38 minutes ago
Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton set for PITLANE start after Mercedes nightmare
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- Today 08:57
FIA deliver major verdict over US GP ‘breach’ complaints
- Today 07:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec