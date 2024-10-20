The 2024 United States Grand Prix will get underway today (Sunday, October 20), as the championship battle continues around the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory at the last race in Singapore, as he attempts to close in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship this time around.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement

READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin

However, it was the Dutchman who won last year in Austin, and after securing his sixth consecutive sprint win during Saturday's race, has the chance to add a fourth victory to his COTA win tally whilst also extending his lead in the standings.

Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at Visa Cash App RB, Liam Lawson, will receive an astounding 60-place grid penalty after changes to his power unit, and will slip down to the back of the field.

Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the US GP wherever you are in the world!

Can Max Verstappen claim another victory at COTA?

US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024

The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 2pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday

Australia (AEST): 6am Monday

Australia (AWST): 3am Monday

Australia (ACST): 5:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 1pm Sunday

Japan (JST): 4am Monday

South Africa (SAST): 9pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 10pm Sunday

China (CST): 3am Monday

India (IST): 12:30am Monday

Brazil: 4pm Sunday

Singapore: 3am Monday

Saudi Arabia: 10pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 11pm Sunday

Turkey: 10pm Sunday



READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?

How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Related