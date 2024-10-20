close global

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 United States Grand Prix will get underway today (Sunday, October 20), as the championship battle continues around the Circuit of the Americas.

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory at the last race in Singapore, as he attempts to close in on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship this time around.

However, it was the Dutchman who won last year in Austin, and after securing his sixth consecutive sprint win during Saturday's race, has the chance to add a fourth victory to his COTA win tally whilst also extending his lead in the standings.

Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at Visa Cash App RB, Liam Lawson, will receive an astounding 60-place grid penalty after changes to his power unit, and will slip down to the back of the field.

Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the US GP wherever you are in the world!

Can Max Verstappen claim another victory at COTA?

US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024

The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 2pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 6am Monday
Australia (AWST): 3am Monday
Australia (ACST): 5:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 1pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 4am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 9pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 10pm Sunday
China (CST): 3am Monday
India (IST): 12:30am Monday
Brazil: 4pm Sunday
Singapore: 3am Monday
Saudi Arabia: 10pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 11pm Sunday
Turkey: 10pm Sunday

How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

