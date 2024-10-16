Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge hint as to who might be completing Audi's F1 driver line-up in the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond.
Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is on track for a special Formula 1 record at the United States Grand Prix due to Daniel Ricciardo's axing from VCARB.
FIA urged to BAN key historic F1 feature
The FIA have been urged by Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle to ban a key feature of grand prix weekends.
F1 owners facing 'calls for LEGAL investigation'
The owners of Formula 1, Liberty Media, could be facing a legal investigation as a Belgian MEP has reportedly escalated an issue with the European Commission.
Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement
Lewis Hamilton has made a major announcement ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec