Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge hint as to who might be completing Audi's F1 driver line-up in the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond.

Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is on track for a special Formula 1 record at the United States Grand Prix due to Daniel Ricciardo's axing from VCARB.

FIA urged to BAN key historic F1 feature

The FIA have been urged by Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle to ban a key feature of grand prix weekends.

F1 owners facing 'calls for LEGAL investigation'

The owners of Formula 1, Liberty Media, could be facing a legal investigation as a Belgian MEP has reportedly escalated an issue with the European Commission.

Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement

Lewis Hamilton has made a major announcement ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

  • October 15, 2024 23:58
  • October 14, 2024 23:58

GPFans Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement

  • Yesterday 20:54
Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

  • Yesterday 19:58
Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:56
