Ricciardo reveals EXCLUSIVE Red Bull details as shock F1 return announced- GPFans F1 Recap

Recently axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has lifted the lid on what was likely to be his final race as part of the Red Bull family.
Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist
A Formula 1 team with big ambitions to soon challenge at the top of the order have received a significant boost after announcing an exciting new signing.
Andretti F1 bid boosted as MAJOR development revealed
Andretti Global have received a significant boost as their efforts to join the Formula 1 grid continue to ramp up.
F1 announce NEW CAR to arrive ahead of 2025
An exciting new global partnership between Formula 1 and one of the world's most iconic companies has led to the design of a new car to be unveiled in 2024.
Parliament consider SHOCK F1 public holiday
Australian Parliament has considered a shock Formula 1 public holiday after the success of their homegrown racing driver Oscar Piastri.
