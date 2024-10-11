Parliament consider SHOCK F1 public holiday
Australian Parliament has allegedly considered a shock Formula 1 public holiday after the success of their homegrown racing driver Oscar Piastri.
Despite 2024 only being the young star's second season of F1, the McLaren driver has secured a series of impressive results, whilst also presenting his team with a dilemma this year.
In addition to his two grand prix victories in Hungary and Baku, the Aussie star also emerged from the European races of the season with the most points out of any other driver.
Often performing on the same level as his team-mate Lando Norris, Piastri has proved a challenge in the Brit, with 'Papaya rules' coming into force to ensure clean racing between the pair.
Will there be an Oscar Piastri day?
Piastri’s recent F1 success has also led to one fan on TikTok, @formula_mouse launching an unusual campaign to commemorate his first grand prix victory in Hungary with a public holiday in Australia called ‘national Oscar Piastri day’.
In a letter from 171 citizens, the petition was sent to the Australian Parliament, and it is believed that the fan received a reply detailing how the proposal has been sent to Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.
“On the 21st of July 2024, Oscar Piastri took his maiden Formula 1 race victory at the Hungaroring in Hungary in only his second season in the sport, outperforming even F1 greats such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen,” the petition on Hansard read.
“Originating from Melbourne, Piastri was the first-ever driver to win the three championships directly below F1 consecutively as well as the first Formula 1 rookie to lead a race in over 10 years and qualify on a grand prix front row since 2010. From our very own city of Melbourne, Piastri is a generational talent in the sport and deserves to have his first win commemorated.
“We therefore ask the House to make the 21st of July an annual national public holiday to commemorate this great and momentous achievement.”
