Andretti F1 bid boosted as MAJOR development revealed
Andretti Global have received a significant boost as their efforts to join the Formula 1 grid continue to ramp up.
The news arrives just days after owner Michael Andretti announced that he was to step back from his leadership role as the team undergoes a change in management structure.
The American outfit have ambitions of becoming the 11th constructor in the sport, and despite suffering a number of setbacks along the way, have refused to be deterred in their efforts to achieve this goal.
Exciting Andretti developments bring good news
Their initial entry bid was approved by the FIA in 2023, before then being rejected by Formula One Management, who questioned the financial and sporting benefit their introduction would bring.
But Andretti have pressed on nevertheless, opening a new Silverstone campus and bolstering their ranks with the signing of ex-F1 technical boss Pat Symonds.
Now, according to Speedcafe, they are in line to celebrate more good news, with the squad now set to have a 2026-spec chassis available before the end of this year.
It is understood that several other components are well down the line in terms of development, including wishbones and other aspects of the suspension
The report also reveals that the team are making good use of the lack of limitations currently placed on them, in stark comparison to their potential future rivals who are currently hamstrung by rules and cost caps.
With the introduction of new regulations on the horizon, Andretti hope they will be in prime position to make an immediate impact should they secure a coveted spot on the F1 grid.
