F1 star open to OFFER from alternative racing series

A Formula 1 star has revealed he would be very open to an offer to go and drive in an alternative racing series.

The revelation comes amid ongoing speculation over where the veteran racer's motorsport future lies, with no guarantee of a seat in F1 next season.

And with just six races remaining of the current campaign, the 10-time race winner has opened up on one of his potential options.

Valtteri Bottas is yet to secure his seat on the F1 grid next season

Daniel Ricciardo has been offered the chance to compete in the Supercar series

Valtteri Bottas to race supercars?

Valtteri Bottas is in the final year of his current contract with Sauber, but is facing a fight to hold on to his spot having failed to score a single point for the team in 2024.

The Swiss outfit will transition to Audi in 2026, and with Nico Hulkenberg already signed up on a long-term deal, just one seat remains up for grabs.

Bottas, a former Mercedes team-mate of Lewis Hamilton, has previously hinted he would be keen to race in the Australia Supercar Series, and now - just days after CEO Shane Howard confirmed his intention to lure Daniel Ricciardo to the country's premier sports category - he reaffirmed his interest in competing.

Sauber will make the transition to Audi ahead of the 2026 campaign

But speaking to Speedcafe, the Finn admitted that will be difficult to accomplish as long as he has other racing commitments, even if it was just in the context of a one-off wildcard appearance.

When quizzed on the prospect of a wildcard offer, Bottas replied: “Yes, if the calendar works, but obviously while I’m still active in Formula 1, it’s super difficult because almost every weekend is racing.

“But let’s see," he added. "Eventually you’ll see me doing a Supercars race, no doubt.”

