David Schumacher issues emotional statement in heart-breaking family plea

German racing driver David Schumacher - the son of former Formula 1 star Ralf and nephew of icon Michael - has issued a heart-breaking family plea in an emotional public statement.

It has been a very public time for the Schumacher family after Ralf revealed on social media that he was in a same-sex partnership back in July.

Whilst the six-time grand prix winner received widespread support from the world of F1, unfortunately, he did not receive the same from his ex-wife Cora, who 'told all' in an explosive interview on the topic shortly after the above revelation.

In the interview, Cora claimed she was blindsided by Ralf and that he had 'used' her and 'robbed' her of her best years.

The interview was refuted by Ralf himself, who accused his ex-wife of 'spreading so many lies'.

David Schumacher issues emotional public statement

Unfortunately, Cora's words did not stop there, with the former F1 star's wife continuing to bad mouth him publicly in recent months.

In the last few days, she accused Ralf of selling their shared €4,850,000 family home without her knowledge and leaving her in the lurch about the whereabouts of their son, David, whom she claims was living in the house, all of which was picked up on by the German media.

Again, Ralf was forced to publicly come out and defend himself after these comments, and now, David himself has spoken out.

In a heartbreaking, emotional and hard-hitting statement, the 22-year-old revealed that he was tired of having to defend himself and his father from his mother's allegations, and pleaded with her to 'leave us alone and let us live our lives'.

“Normally I wouldn’t want to talk about family matters in public because these topics have no business being talked about online,” the statement, released via David’s Instagram story, began.

“Unfortunately my mother seems to be looking at this differently. It is now time to put an end to it: I just want to live my life in peace, [and] reach my goals without being asked about all the things my mother accuses me and my dad of.”

David went on to claim that his mum had suffered from ‘mental problems' for ‘as long as I can remember’, telling a harrowing tale from his childhood in the process.

The young German also revealed: “When my parents divorced in 2015, my mother threatened me that if I didn't live with her, she would destroy my life's dream, meaning my dream of being a racing driver would be destroyed because, due to the custody of both parents, she would no longer sign the necessary documents,”

“Since she was not in the right mental state to care for me and I didn’t want to grow up in an environment where the only thing that mattered all day was what a bad person my father was, I simply didn't want to be around her anymore. There was an incident where she wanted to take me away from my own father against my will and it got so out of control that we had to call the police as she was beating my father non-stop.”

Just before ending the statement with a clear message that this would be the only time he spoke publicly on the matter, David explained: “The constant accusations against my father that he planted everything in my head and only speaks badly about her are not even remotely true,”

“My father always did everything he could to ensure that I had a good relationship with my mother. For years, Dad repeatedly persuaded me to give her another chance. I always blocked it because I have no desire and no nerves to go through the same thing again - to awaken old memories and have the same experiences.

“And the way she is behaving at the moment is an absolute disgrace: my parents have been divorced for 9 years now! Please leave us alone and let us live our lives - we'll leave you alone too!”

