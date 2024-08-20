close global

Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has reacted to an emotional interview from his ex-wife, blasting her for 'spreading so many lies'.

Schumacher recently revealed to the world that he was in a relationship with a man, in a post on Instagram that amassed over 500,000 likes.

This public coming out received support from a number of F1 stars past and present, including fellow German Sebastian Vettel and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, in an interview with Der Spiegel, his ex-wife Cora Brinkmann said she felt 'used' by the former F1 driver, and suggested that she only found out about Schumacher's coming out via the media.

Ralf Schumacher has become a fixture of Sky Germany's F1 coverage
Ralf Schumacher's brother Michael Schumacher claimed seven world championship titles

Schumacher responds to 'lies'

Now, Schumacher, who claimed six grand prix victories during his time in F1 between 1997-2007, has suggested that Brinkmann's claims are 'lies', posting a photo of WhatsApp messages allegedly showing a conversation between her and his partner Etienne as proof.

The supposed messages between the pair appear to show Brinkmann asking if Schumacher and his partner were married, before saying that she was 'happy' for them. Schumacher suggested that the apparent conversation took place in October of last year.

In an Instagram post, the former Williams driver said: "With all this back and forth, I would like to clarify that Cora congratulated us in September (beginning of October) 2023 because she thought we had gotten married.

"She was happy too, as you can see from this message to Etienne personally. I think it's a shame for Etienne and me that she's spreading so many lies. We both just want to be left in peace."

