Aston Martin announce ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ new signing
Aston Martin have added more world-class talent to their ranks after announcing a new record-breaking signing.
The British outfit are determined to establish themselves as one of the top teams in Formula 1 having spent much of their time in the sport fighting it out in the middle of the pack.
They signalled their intentions to become a championship contender in September after confirming that design guru Adrian Newey would be making the move from Red Bull in early 2025.
The news came following months of speculation over his future, with Aston Martin pulling off something of a coup after the much sought-after 65-year-old had been heavily linked with rivals Ferrari.
World-class racer joins Aston Martin
It's been a disappointing campaign for Aston Martin this season, with driving duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll offering no threat at the top of the order.
Having collected just 86 points between them so far, this year has represented a significant step backwards after initially entering the season high in confidence.
Alonso has recently spoken of his desire to address the problems hampering their current performance rather than waiting until the arrival of Newey to turn things around.
But despite being very much focused on the task in hand, the Spaniard has taken to social media to welcome the team's latest recruit, legendary cyclist Mark Cavendish.
The Brit has been revealed as their first Global High Performance ambassador, as they look to raise their profile across the world.
Cavendish holds the record for the most Tour de France stage wins with 35, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprint cyclists in the sport's history.
In a statement released on the team's official website, the 39-year-old said: “I’m excited to get stuck into this new role with Aston Martin. I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries, and now, to be part of that drive for peak performance is a unique privilege.
"For a car enthusiast like me, it really is a boyhood dream come true to represent the iconic Aston Martin wings.
"Together, I believe we can achieve something truly remarkable."
Forged by the pursuit of performance. Record-breaking cyclist, Sir @MarkCavendish KBE, becomes Aston Martin’s first ever Global High-Performance Ambassador.#AstonMartin #INTENSITYDRIVEN— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 2, 2024
