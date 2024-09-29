Ricciardo gets F1 team offer after Red Bull 'FORCED' change in driver - GPFans F1 Recap

An important Formula 1 figure has extended an offer to Daniel Ricciardo, who was recently axed from the Visa Cash App RB team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about a key change that was 'forced' by former team Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce 'IMMERSIVE' change to grand prix weekends

Formula 1 has unveiled an exciting new partnership with The LEGO Group, set to bring an 'immersive' experience to grand prix weekends from 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-F1 star SLAMS Bearman in 'results' rant

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has criticised the current crop of rookies set to join the grid in 2025, arguing that their promotions aren't reflective of their performances in Formula 2.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star triggers F1 car FIRE after crazy spin

A Red Bull star has caused a fire following the completion of a stunning trick at a special Red Bull event.

➡️ READ MORE

Related