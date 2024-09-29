Ricciardo gets F1 team offer after Red Bull 'FORCED' change in driver - GPFans F1 Recap
An important Formula 1 figure has extended an offer to Daniel Ricciardo, who was recently axed from the Visa Cash App RB team.
Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about a key change that was 'forced' by former team Red Bull.
F1 announce 'IMMERSIVE' change to grand prix weekends
Formula 1 has unveiled an exciting new partnership with The LEGO Group, set to bring an 'immersive' experience to grand prix weekends from 2025.
Ex-F1 star SLAMS Bearman in 'results' rant
Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has criticised the current crop of rookies set to join the grid in 2025, arguing that their promotions aren't reflective of their performances in Formula 2.
Red Bull star triggers F1 car FIRE after crazy spin
A Red Bull star has caused a fire following the completion of a stunning trick at a special Red Bull event.
Latest News
- 2 hours ago
F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy
- 3 hours ago
- Yesterday 21:48
Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update
- Yesterday 21:13
Hamilton reveals 'TERRIFYING' meeting with Wolff
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 star EXPOSES how Jos Verstappen ‘lost his s***’ at Max after race loss
- Yesterday 19:26
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec