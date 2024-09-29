Ex-F1 star SLAMS Bearman in 'results' rant

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has criticised the current crop of rookies set to join the grid in 2025, arguing that their promotions aren't reflective of their performances in Formula 2.

Palmer pointed out that rising stars such as Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, and Franco Colapinto are stepping up to F1 despite being outclassed in the F2 standings by drivers like Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar.

"So far, Ollie Bearman has been terrific in Formula 1, but average in Formula 2," Palmer remarked in his column for F1.

"Colapinto has impressed us all, and Kimi Antonelli is signed by Mercedes for 2025 as a standout future star.

"None of these drivers would be in F1 at all were it purely based on results in the feeder series, though."

Antonelli claimed his first F2 win at Silverstone

F1's rising rookies

The upcoming 2025 season promises to usher in a new era of F1 talent, with Kimi Antonelli set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Ollie Bearman confirmed as Nico Hulkenberg’s successor at Haas and Audi yet to confirm their 2025 line-up as Franco Colapinto takes over Logan Sargeant’s seat at Williams for the remainder of the current season.

However, a glance at the F2 standings reveals that none of these drivers have been dominant in the feeder series.

Antonelli, dubbed the "next Max Verstappen", currently sits 6th in the F2 championship with 113 points, while Colapinto, who has missed two events, is 7th with 92 points.

Ferrari reserve driver Bearman ranks 15th with 50 points, also having missed two events.

Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto swapped F2 for F1 in Baku

Meanwhile, F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto has amassed 169.5 points and Isack Hadjar, currently 2nd with 165 points, are yet to secure an F1 seat, raising questions about whether results alone are being considered in these key career advancements.

Palmer expressed sympathy for the F2 front-runners who have been overlooked despite their strong performances this season.

"Maybe this year’s F2 crop is just all supremely talented," Palmer mused.

"F2 front-runners Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar must be chomping at the bit for a go in the top tier after seeing what their 2024 adversaries are achieving. Hopefully, they too will get a shot at some point."

Gabriel Bortoleto leads the F2 world championship

For Bortoleto and Hadjar, both of whom have demonstrated exceptional consistency throughout the season, Palmer's words highlight the unpredictability of the F1 driver market, where raw results in feeder series don’t always translate into promotion.

Despite his criticism, Palmer also acknowledged the excitement surrounding rookies breaking into Formula 1.

"It’s always exciting to see rookies coming in and doing well in Formula 1, and after an off-season where – for the first time ever – nobody new managed to break onto the grid, maybe the winds of change are favouring the rookie once more."

After an unusual period where the F1 grid remained static, the impending arrival of fresh talent offers a glimpse into the sport’s future.

However, Palmer’s comments serve as a reminder that talent alone isn't always enough – timing, marketability, and team dynamics often play just as significant a role in determining who makes it to motorsport’s pinnacle.

