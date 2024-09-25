Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has provided further insight into a significant decision made by his team at last weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt

Audi's quest to complete their F1 driver line-up has taken another surprise twist following the news that one of the contenders for a seat has signed for another team.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 star edging closer to STUNNING return

An ex-Formula 1 star has revealed he is close to making his return to the world of motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss admits key role in Ricciardo demise

Daniel Ricciardo's boss at Visa Cash App RB has admitted the team must take their share of the blame for the Formula 1 star's poor results.

➡️ READ MORE

Major Verstappen decision 'screws' Mercedes F1 star

A Mercedes star has been warned that his position at the team will be under significant threat should Max Verstappen become available on the driver market.

➡️ READ MORE

Related