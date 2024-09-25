Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has provided further insight into a significant decision made by his team at last weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt
Audi's quest to complete their F1 driver line-up has taken another surprise twist following the news that one of the contenders for a seat has signed for another team.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 star edging closer to STUNNING return
An ex-Formula 1 star has revealed he is close to making his return to the world of motorsport.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss admits key role in Ricciardo demise
Daniel Ricciardo's boss at Visa Cash App RB has admitted the team must take their share of the blame for the Formula 1 star's poor results.
➡️ READ MORE
Major Verstappen decision 'screws' Mercedes F1 star
A Mercedes star has been warned that his position at the team will be under significant threat should Max Verstappen become available on the driver market.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision
- Yesterday 21:48
Major Verstappen decision 'screws' Mercedes F1 star
- Yesterday 20:53
McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop
- Yesterday 19:59
F1 boss admits key role in Ricciardo demise
- Yesterday 18:52
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov