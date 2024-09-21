close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the highlights of qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to Singapore for the 18th round of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris looking to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

READ MORE: Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent

While the Brit is still 59 points behind, his McLaren team are now top of the constructors' standings, with a 20-point gap to world champions Red Bull.

The weekend looks set for both championship battles to continue at the stunning Marina Bay Street Circuit, with championship outsiders Ferrari being known specialists around the track.

What time is F1 qualifying on Channel 4 today?

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying highlights will be available for free to watch today (Saturday, September 21) at 6:55pm UK time.

Singapore Grand Prix race highlights will air tomorrow (Sunday, September 22) at 5:30pm UK time.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Singapore Grand Prix
FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict

  • Today 08:29
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 06:57

Latest News

Singapore GP Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED as Red Bull suffer double disaster

  • 29 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix Practice

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

  • 1 hour ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss delivers damning Verstappen comparison in ‘DRASTIC’ admission

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision

  • Today 09:13
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x