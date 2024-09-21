Here's how you can watch the highlights of qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE.

Formula 1 heads to Singapore for the 18th round of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris looking to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

While the Brit is still 59 points behind, his McLaren team are now top of the constructors' standings, with a 20-point gap to world champions Red Bull.

The weekend looks set for both championship battles to continue at the stunning Marina Bay Street Circuit, with championship outsiders Ferrari being known specialists around the track.

What time is F1 qualifying on Channel 4 today?

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying highlights will be available for free to watch today (Saturday, September 21) at 6:55pm UK time.

Singapore Grand Prix race highlights will air tomorrow (Sunday, September 22) at 5:30pm UK time.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

