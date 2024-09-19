Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo looks set to lose his Formula 1 seat following this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, with an official announcement expected soon.
Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid
Red Bull have recruited a brand new driver to their ever-growing family after signing another young talent.
Key Verstappen ally gets new job as CONSEQUENCES revealed for F1 champion
The consequences for three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen have been revealed after it was announced that a key ally of the Red Bull star is set to take a new job.
FIA set to review CONTROVERSIAL rule after 'harsh' criticism
Formula 1 chiefs will soon discuss potential changes to a controversial rule regarding racing bans.
Horner leadership style BLAMED for Red Bull decline
Ralf Schumacher has pointed the finger at Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner for the team’s noticeable dip in form compared to their dominant start to the season.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov