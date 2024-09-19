Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo looks set to lose his Formula 1 seat following this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, with an official announcement expected soon.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid

Red Bull have recruited a brand new driver to their ever-growing family after signing another young talent.

➡️ READ MORE

Key Verstappen ally gets new job as CONSEQUENCES revealed for F1 champion

The consequences for three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen have been revealed after it was announced that a key ally of the Red Bull star is set to take a new job.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA set to review CONTROVERSIAL rule after 'harsh' criticism

Formula 1 chiefs will soon discuss potential changes to a controversial rule regarding racing bans.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner leadership style BLAMED for Red Bull decline

Ralf Schumacher has pointed the finger at Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner for the team’s noticeable dip in form compared to their dominant start to the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related