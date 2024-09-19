Horner leadership style BLAMED for Red Bull decline

Ralf Schumacher has pointed the finger at Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner for the team’s noticeable dip in form compared to their dominant start to the season.

Schumacher highlighted leadership issues within Red Bull as a significant factor in their recent struggles, suggesting that Horner's management style has contributed to the team's loss of momentum.

Former Formula 1 race winner Schumacher did not hold back in his critique of the internal dynamics at Red Bull, hinting that unrest within the team, particularly around Horner's approach, has played a key role in their declining performance.

Horner was investigated for 'inappropriate behaviour' by Red Bull

Are Red Bull doubting Horner?

The former Williams driver suggested that Horner’s once-celebrated leadership style may no longer be having the same unifying effect on the team, as well as suggesting that the internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour at the start of the year may have rocked the boat.

Horner denied all allegations made against him by a female employee, and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigation.

"I mean, this unrest at the beginning of the year certainly contributed to it," Schumacher told Sky Germany in reference to Red Bull's internal investigation.

"But it's not just what happened at the beginning. You hear a lot is said in the team. First of all, Christian Horner's leadership style was not quite as nice as it used to be."

According to Schumacher, many team members are feeling restricted under the current management, which has led to dissatisfaction and key personnel looking to move on.

"Many could not act the way they wanted to and that's why they were looking for the next step."

Ralf Schumacher isn't fond of Horner's leadership

Schumacher also highlighted how Red Bull’s prolonged success may have contributed to internal shifts, with team members eager to pursue new challenges after years at the top.

"After such a long successful time, people leave," Schumacher said.

"They want to go from the second to the first row, or from the first to the second to the front row."

