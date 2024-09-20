Ricciardo reveals F1 future DECISION deadlines

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has been under the constant pressure of 'deadlines' throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The F1 star is in action this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, amid a backdrop of speculation that it could be his final appearance for Visa Cash App RB.

Ricciardo has been under significant pressure in recent months as he aims to secure a spot on the grid for 2025, but has struggled to put together a run of positive results.

The Australian had hoped to get the remainder of the campaign to prove he still has what it takes to deliver for the Red Bull family, but rumours have grown throughout the week that time has now run out.

RB reserve driver Liam Lawson is believed to be set to take Ricciardo's place regardless of what happens at Sunday's grand prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo faces an uncertain future in F1

Liam Lawson is tipped to replace Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore GP

Ricciardo 'fighting' for F1 seat

Ricciardo - who recently stated his desire to explore opportunities away from F1 - has remained bullish over his prospects, refusing to back down in the face of some fierce criticism.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the weekend in Singapore, the eight-time race winner addressed questions over his contract, as well as his recent form.

"I actually heard someone saying I wouldn't be in the car for this race as well, but also that was already after, probably Japan or something earlier this year," he said, pointing fun at the rumours constantly surrounding his career.

Daniel Ricciardo recently expressed an interest in driving in NASCAR

The 35-year-old continued: "I know how it is and how it works, and I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year whether it was the summer break or post-Singapore.

"But so many things are still up in the air, let's see how the weekend goes.

"Obviously I'm going to give it all I can as I have, and there's always something to fight for.

"But we'll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that's my plan."

