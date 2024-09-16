close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

The FIA have announced their official verdict on an incident involving a Red Bull star during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash

As Formula 1 was gearing up for the 17th race of the season in Baku, another motorsport series' title battle took an unexpected twist.

Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he had been joking about George Russell’s chances of securing a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, never truly expecting the Briton to achieve it.

Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku

One of the key members of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage has explained their absence at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

'Perez WILL be replaced before the end of the season' - Azerbaijan Grand Prix hot takes

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix well and truly delivered as the 2024 championship battle took yet another twist.

