F1 News Today: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan
The FIA have announced their official verdict on an incident involving a Red Bull star during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash
As Formula 1 was gearing up for the 17th race of the season in Baku, another motorsport series' title battle took an unexpected twist.
Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he had been joking about George Russell’s chances of securing a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, never truly expecting the Briton to achieve it.
Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku
One of the key members of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage has explained their absence at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
'Perez WILL be replaced before the end of the season' - Azerbaijan Grand Prix hot takes
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix well and truly delivered as the 2024 championship battle took yet another twist.
Latest News
Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision
- 31 minutes ago
Red Bull to make HUGE call on F1 driver’s future after Singapore
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 standings as Red Bull and Verstappen finally toppled
- 2 hours ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov