Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles
Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he had been joking about George Russell’s chances of securing a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, never truly expecting the Briton to achieve it.
Russell claimed a surprise third place in Baku after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez collided late in the race, allowing the Mercedes driver to capitalise.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
Speaking to Sky Germany after the race, Wolff admitted he didn’t foresee the podium result but acknowledged the team's light-hearted conversations during the race.
“No, but we joked about it in the race,” Wolff said when asked if he anticipated Russell’s top-three finish.
“They chased each other so much that they had the possibility to drive the tyre into the ground. But realistically, no.”
READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision
Russell's Mercedes podium
Russell’s podium came after a gruelling race, with much of the focus on managing tyres under intense pressure.
Wolff highlighted that while Mercedes benefited from their rivals' struggles, the team took away important lessons in tyre management that they hope to apply in future races.
When asked about his radio comments on learning from Russell’s performance, Wolff explained: “It’s about tyre management, how to manage the driver’s driving style and how to manage the race.
“The pace from [Oscar] Piastri and [Charles] Leclerc was so far away from us because they totally massacred the tyre and were still fast.
“We can’t do that, but we learned a lot, and hopefully we can use it for Singapore.”
READ MORE: FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Mercedes continue their season-long struggle with tyre degradation, an issue Wolff hopes the team can address in the coming rounds.
Despite the challenges, Russell’s podium provided a silver lining, offering crucial points and a morale boost ahead of the next race in Singapore.
While the podium was unexpected, Wolff’s light-hearted attitude towards the race reflects the unpredictable nature of F1, where a combination of strategy, skill and a bit of luck can lead to surprising results.
READ MORE: Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles
- 44 minutes ago
FIA deliver Azerbaijan punishment verdict on Red Bull star crash
- 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
- Today 14:47
Verstappen under FIA investigation after CHAOTIC Azerbaijan GP
- 3 hours ago
'Perez WILL be replaced before the end of the season' - Azerbaijan Grand Prix hot takes
- Today 16:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov