Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he had been joking about George Russell’s chances of securing a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, never truly expecting the Briton to achieve it.

Russell claimed a surprise third place in Baku after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez collided late in the race, allowing the Mercedes driver to capitalise.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the race, Wolff admitted he didn’t foresee the podium result but acknowledged the team's light-hearted conversations during the race.

“No, but we joked about it in the race,” Wolff said when asked if he anticipated Russell’s top-three finish.

“They chased each other so much that they had the possibility to drive the tyre into the ground. But realistically, no.”

Russell claimed third in Baku thanks to Perez and Sainz's crash

Russell's Mercedes podium

Russell’s podium came after a gruelling race, with much of the focus on managing tyres under intense pressure.

Wolff highlighted that while Mercedes benefited from their rivals' struggles, the team took away important lessons in tyre management that they hope to apply in future races.

When asked about his radio comments on learning from Russell’s performance, Wolff explained: “It’s about tyre management, how to manage the driver’s driving style and how to manage the race.

“The pace from [Oscar] Piastri and [Charles] Leclerc was so far away from us because they totally massacred the tyre and were still fast.

“We can’t do that, but we learned a lot, and hopefully we can use it for Singapore.”

Mercedes will be hoping for consistency in the remaining seven races

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Mercedes continue their season-long struggle with tyre degradation, an issue Wolff hopes the team can address in the coming rounds.

Despite the challenges, Russell’s podium provided a silver lining, offering crucial points and a morale boost ahead of the next race in Singapore.

While the podium was unexpected, Wolff’s light-hearted attitude towards the race reflects the unpredictable nature of F1, where a combination of strategy, skill and a bit of luck can lead to surprising results.

