Mercedes F1 boss admits 'third driver' confusion

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted suffering an embarrassing moment as he watched the action unfold at a recent race.

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, ahead of Silver Arrows star George Russell, who continued his positive start to the campaign with a second consecutive appearance on the podium.

It was another encouraging weekend for rookie Kimi Antonelli, who followed up his impressive debut in Australia with a sixth-place finish on Sunday after being bumped up the order following the shock disqualification of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Until then the latter had endured a mixed start to his F1 career at the Scuderia after ending the day 10th in Australia before claiming an impressive Sprint Race victory in China.

Wolff reveals Hamilton mix-up

Having spent 12 years at Mercedes, the sight of Hamilton in the famous red of Ferrari remains somewhat unfamiliar, and now his former boss has revealed he is still getting used to it.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany following the season opener in Melbourne, Wolff admitted he was guilty of thinking he had three drivers on the grid.

“Sometimes when I looked at the screens, it seemed like we had three drivers because I was looking at RUS, I was looking at ANT and I was looking at HAM," he said.

"And then you realise that HAM is now at Ferrari and no longer with us."

He also insisted that he will continue to follow the 105-time race winner's progress as he embarks on the next chapter of his illustrious career.

Wolff said: "It was a very long time [we were together]. So it's logical that you don't just say, 'He's gone and you’re no longer interested'.

“It's very important to us how he's doing, but of course he's the competition on the track and we have to beat the competition.”

As things stand, both of Wolff's drivers are coming out on top in the battle against the seven-time champion, who made the switch in a bid to improve his chances of adding more championships to his collection.

Russell and Antonelli currently sit in the top five of the drivers' standings, with Hamilton down in ninth having collected just nine points to date.

All three will be in action once again at next weekend's Japanese GP at the iconic Suzuka circuit as the F1 season moves into round three.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost

Related