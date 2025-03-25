Ferrari issued award after Chinese Grand Prix disqualification

Ferrari have received a much-needed morale boost following the team's disastrous weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The second round of the 2025 Formula 1 campaign got off to a perfect start for new signing Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first Sprint Race victory in the sport on Saturday, while team-mate Charles Leclerc came home fifth.

The pair locked out the third row for Sunday's showpiece after enduring a mixed bag in qualifying, but hopes were high that one or both drivers could get get on the podium.

But they were unable to mount any real challenge to those at the top of the order, with Leclerc ending the day fifth, one place better off than the seven-time champion.

Ferrari earn consolation prize after Shanghai disaster

More drama was to come, however, when both drivers were disqualified post-race after their respective vehicles were found to be in breach of FIA rules.

Leclerc's car - and that of Alpine star Pierre Gasly - was deemed to be under the minimum weight of 800kg, while Hamilton's skid wear was under the 9mm thickness required.

Those findings saw all three racers disqualified, a result which cost Ferrari in particular vital points in both the drivers' and constructors' championship.

A statement released by the Maranello-based outfit insisted there was no effort on their part to gain an unfair advantage, and admitted it was nothing more than a genuine error.

They will now look to bounce back at the Japanese GP, which will be staged in Suzuka next weekend.

There was some good news for the Scuderia to celebrate on Sunday, however, after the pit crew secured the Fastest Pit Stop award, completing the job on Leclerc's car in just 2.05 seconds.

The second-fastest stop in Shanghai was 2.08s for Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsuonda, with Red Bull running them close after clocking 2.15s on a Max Verstappen stop.

Another flying stop from Charles Leclerc and Ferrari 🔥



They achieve the @DHL_Motorsports Fastest Pit Stop in China, with a mega 2.05s stop time ⏱️



👉 https://t.co/F2dWiQFMhc#F1 #ChineseGP #MomentsThatDeliver pic.twitter.com/JBt15WUK6o — Formula 1 (@F1) March 24, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost

Related