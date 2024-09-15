F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be run today (Sunday, September 15), as the lights go out on the showdown around the streets of Baku.
Charles Leclerc was crowned king of Monza last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, besting both McLarens to claim a stunning home victory for Ferrari, and stole a fourth consecutive Azerbaijan pole position on Saturday.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
Meanwhile Red Bull's woes intensified with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen qualifying fourth and sixth respectively as they look to remedy their issues for the Azerbaijan GP.
McLaren have narrowed down Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship after Monza to just eight points, whilst Lando Norris remains 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings – but the Brit dropped out of qualifying early and will start back in 16th.
Last year's Azerbaijan GP was won by Perez, but Red Bull will face a significant challenge to get ahead of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes as the top teams battle it out in qualifying.
READ MORE: Ricciardo admits Red Bull ‘privilege’ following F1 transfer news
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 15, 2024
The race in Baku kicks off today at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 3pm Saturday
Central European Time 1pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 12 noon Saturday
United States (EDT): 7am Saturday
United States (CDT): 6am Saturday
United States (PDT): 4am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 7pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 5am Saturday
Japan (JST): 8pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 1pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 2pm Saturday
China (CST): 7pm Saturday
India (IST): 4:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 8am Saturday
Singapore: 7pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 2pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 3pm Saturday
Turkey: 2pm Saturday
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 10 minutes ago
FIA investigate Red Bull star incident as star drivers crash out - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 star makes EMBARRASSING musical admission
- Yesterday 22:57
Alonso reveals Newey TEXT MESSAGES before Red Bull switch
- Yesterday 22:27
Time ‘runs out' for RB as Ricciardo faced with career reality
- Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen open to SHOCK switch as champion reveals Newey respect
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov