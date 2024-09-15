The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be run today (Sunday, September 15), as the lights go out on the showdown around the streets of Baku.

Charles Leclerc was crowned king of Monza last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, besting both McLarens to claim a stunning home victory for Ferrari, and stole a fourth consecutive Azerbaijan pole position on Saturday.

Meanwhile Red Bull's woes intensified with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen qualifying fourth and sixth respectively as they look to remedy their issues for the Azerbaijan GP.

McLaren have narrowed down Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship after Monza to just eight points, whilst Lando Norris remains 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings – but the Brit dropped out of qualifying early and will start back in 16th.

Last year's Azerbaijan GP was won by Perez, but Red Bull will face a significant challenge to get ahead of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes as the top teams battle it out in qualifying.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 15, 2024

The race in Baku kicks off today at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 3pm Saturday

Central European Time 1pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12 noon Saturday

United States (EDT): 7am Saturday

United States (CDT): 6am Saturday

United States (PDT): 4am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 7pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 5am Saturday

Japan (JST): 8pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 1pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 2pm Saturday

China (CST): 7pm Saturday

India (IST): 4:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 8am Saturday

Singapore: 7pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 2pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 3pm Saturday

Turkey: 2pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

