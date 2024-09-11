Verstappen makes F1 'RAGE' admission as unique coping strategy revealed

Max Verstappen has divulged the bizarre method he uses to deal with his F1 ‘rage’ after criticism for his attitude during races.

The champion may be on track to winning a fourth world title, but his foul-mouthed rants over team radio have characterised his tougher races this season.

After losing position to Lando Norris on the first lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen proceeded to deliver a tirade of x-rated team radio messages to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

His race worsened when he collided with Lewis Hamilton, and his attitude towards his team prompted criticism, particularly due his late night habits.

Max Verstappen's rage came to the fore at the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is often on the receiving end of his driver's rants

Max Verstappen discusses his F1 ‘rage’

Prior to the Hungarian GP the champion competed in the 24 Hours of Spa sim racing event, which reportedly kept him awake until 3am.

Following his antics in Hungary, Red Bull boss Christian Horner engaged clear-the-air talks with Lambiase, and was asked not to race that late before a grand prix weekend again.

The Dutchman also let his temper get the better of him after a lacklustre performance for Red Bull at the Italian GP.

Verstappen finished nearly 38 seconds behind race winner Charles Leclerc in sixth place, with his team struggling with a slow pit stop which saw Verstappen hit his wheel in frustration.

In an interview with F1 Esports champion Jarno Opmeer, he asked his favourite non-racing games, and revealed the method that helps him deal with his racing 'rage'.

Max Verstappen has revaled how he deals with F1 'rage'

“It depends a bit on the week,” Verstappen said.

“I would say either EA FC, I enjoy playing quite a lot, and then I’d also probably [say] secondary Call of Duty.

“It depends sometimes also just to let the rage out a bit, you know.”

