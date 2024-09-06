Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed the idea of leaving the Red Bull family for a second time in order to secure a seat for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 team announce official driver REPLACEMENT

The Formula 1 grid will have a different face for lights out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with one team swapping out one of their drivers.

Rosberg BACKS Mercedes call to replace Hamilton

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has endorsed Mercedes' decision to sign 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's successor.

Newey set for 'Aston Martin ownership in £75 MILLION deal'

Famed Formula 1 design mastermind Adrian Newey is poised to become a shareholder at Aston Martin, as part of a groundbreaking £75 million deal to join the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.

Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have confirmed a major technical reshuffle as they prepare for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

