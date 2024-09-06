close global

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed the idea of leaving the Red Bull family for a second time in order to secure a seat for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 team announce official driver REPLACEMENT

The Formula 1 grid will have a different face for lights out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with one team swapping out one of their drivers.

Rosberg BACKS Mercedes call to replace Hamilton

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has endorsed Mercedes' decision to sign 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's successor.

Newey set for 'Aston Martin ownership in £75 MILLION deal'

Famed Formula 1 design mastermind Adrian Newey is poised to become a shareholder at Aston Martin, as part of a groundbreaking £75 million deal to join the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.

Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have confirmed a major technical reshuffle as they prepare for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull

Ricciardo in last chance future admission as SPLIT leads to major announcement - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo in last chance future admission as SPLIT leads to major announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS

Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull

Red Bull F1 event requires MAJOR police operation

McLaren 'deserve' to LOSE F1 title over major driver failure

F1 team announce official driver REPLACEMENT

F1 Standings

