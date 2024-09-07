Horner makes Verstappen 'PANIC' admission amid Red Bull struggles

Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Max Verstappen is dealing with Red Bull's downfall over the last few months.

Monza was another horror show for Horner's team, with Verstappen finishing outside the top five and Sergio Perez crossing the line in P8.

The mood inside the Red Bull camp must be miserable, as their last win came back in June at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was unstoppable in 2023, claiming 19 victories on his way to a third consecutive championship, but now must face the reality that he no longer has a car capable of regularly winning races.

Max Verstappen has a 62-point lead over Lando Norris in the drivers' standings

Christian Horner has led Red Bull to six world constructors' championships

Horner provides insight into Verstappen's mentality

At the age of just 26, Verstappen is already a three-time world champion and has completed over 200 races in F1.

Speaking to media after the race at Monza, Horner revealed how the Red Bull star is handling the task of turning the team's fortunes around: "What has really impressed is how Max has really engaged in the process," he said.

"He is not panicking. He is working with the engineers, explaining the issues.

"He was in early this morning, he was on zoom calls last week, he’ll be in the simulator next week, he’s working hard at this.

Red Bull are just eight points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' championship

"I think he has shown great maturity as world champion."

Red Bull's Helmut Marko stated recently that Verstappen had identified the issue with the car, and that they are working to find the moment where it all went wrong for them.

With McLaren hot on their tail, the urgency to find the problem causing their car to underperform rises with each race weekend that passes by.

