Horner makes Verstappen 'PANIC' admission amid Red Bull struggles
Horner makes Verstappen 'PANIC' admission amid Red Bull struggles
Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has revealed how Max Verstappen is dealing with Red Bull's downfall over the last few months.
Monza was another horror show for Horner's team, with Verstappen finishing outside the top five and Sergio Perez crossing the line in P8.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
The mood inside the Red Bull camp must be miserable, as their last win came back in June at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was unstoppable in 2023, claiming 19 victories on his way to a third consecutive championship, but now must face the reality that he no longer has a car capable of regularly winning races.
Horner provides insight into Verstappen's mentality
At the age of just 26, Verstappen is already a three-time world champion and has completed over 200 races in F1.
Speaking to media after the race at Monza, Horner revealed how the Red Bull star is handling the task of turning the team's fortunes around: "What has really impressed is how Max has really engaged in the process," he said.
"He is not panicking. He is working with the engineers, explaining the issues.
"He was in early this morning, he was on zoom calls last week, he’ll be in the simulator next week, he’s working hard at this.
READ MORE: F1 team announce official driver REPLACEMENT
"I think he has shown great maturity as world champion."
Red Bull's Helmut Marko stated recently that Verstappen had identified the issue with the car, and that they are working to find the moment where it all went wrong for them.
With McLaren hot on their tail, the urgency to find the problem causing their car to underperform rises with each race weekend that passes by.
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell as MAJOR Las Vegas GP replacement announced
- 12 minutes ago
Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN
- 40 minutes ago
F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco
- 1 hour ago
Horner makes Verstappen 'PANIC' admission amid Red Bull struggles
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 announce Las Vegas Grand Prix CUTS
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov