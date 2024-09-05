close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

Harry Whitfield
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

A Formula 1 rival has suggested that Max Verstappen is now struggling like he is, after the Dutchman's lead in the drivers' standings took another hit at Monza.

The three-time world champion endured a horror weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing outside the top five for the first time since Monaco back in May.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

Verstappen labelled the car a 'monster' this week, as the Red Bull that once dominated the sport last season seems to be getting worse by each race weekend.

With Adrian Newey on gardening leave, it appears there is no one at Red Bull capable of turning things around, as they have had to rely upon Verstappen's ability to outdrive an unstable car over the last few rounds.

Red Bull lead McLaren by just eight points in the constructors' standings heading into the Azerbaijan GP
Max Verstappen has won seven races so far this season

Verstappen unable to outperform the car with championship under threat

His team-mate Sergio Perez has been struggling for most of the season, struggling more than his illustrious team-mate with driving a car on a knife edge.

However, the 34-year-old now believes the car is now at a point where even Verstappen cannot get the best out of it.

Speaking to the media after the race, Perez stated: "I really feel like, I'm in the same boat as I've been in the last 8-10 races.

Sergio Perez has no race victories so far this season

"But now all of a sudden, Max has come to have similar issues, so yeah, a little bit of confusion there. But yeah, it's clearly in the data where the problem is."

After Monza, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the current world champion believes he knows what's wrong with the car.

As F1 heads to Baku this weekend, Christian Horner's team will be looking to identify the part where it all went wrong for Red Bull.

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

Related

Why Max Verstappen has proven Red Bull myth WRONG
Max Verstappen

Why Max Verstappen has proven Red Bull myth WRONG

  • Yesterday 12:57
Verstappen warns he WILL lose drivers’ title in 2024
Max Verstappen

Verstappen warns he WILL lose drivers’ title in 2024

  • September 3, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub

  • 48 minutes ago
Red Bull

Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

  • 3 hours ago
Adrian Newey

F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x