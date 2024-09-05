Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
A Formula 1 rival has suggested that Max Verstappen is now struggling like he is, after the Dutchman's lead in the drivers' standings took another hit at Monza.
The three-time world champion endured a horror weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing outside the top five for the first time since Monaco back in May.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
Verstappen labelled the car a 'monster' this week, as the Red Bull that once dominated the sport last season seems to be getting worse by each race weekend.
With Adrian Newey on gardening leave, it appears there is no one at Red Bull capable of turning things around, as they have had to rely upon Verstappen's ability to outdrive an unstable car over the last few rounds.
Verstappen unable to outperform the car with championship under threat
His team-mate Sergio Perez has been struggling for most of the season, struggling more than his illustrious team-mate with driving a car on a knife edge.
However, the 34-year-old now believes the car is now at a point where even Verstappen cannot get the best out of it.
Speaking to the media after the race, Perez stated: "I really feel like, I'm in the same boat as I've been in the last 8-10 races.
"But now all of a sudden, Max has come to have similar issues, so yeah, a little bit of confusion there. But yeah, it's clearly in the data where the problem is."
After Monza, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the current world champion believes he knows what's wrong with the car.
As F1 heads to Baku this weekend, Christian Horner's team will be looking to identify the part where it all went wrong for Red Bull.
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
- 1 hour ago
F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
- 2 hours ago
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov