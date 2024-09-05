Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

A Formula 1 rival has suggested that Max Verstappen is now struggling like he is, after the Dutchman's lead in the drivers' standings took another hit at Monza.

The three-time world champion endured a horror weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing outside the top five for the first time since Monaco back in May.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

Verstappen labelled the car a 'monster' this week, as the Red Bull that once dominated the sport last season seems to be getting worse by each race weekend.

With Adrian Newey on gardening leave, it appears there is no one at Red Bull capable of turning things around, as they have had to rely upon Verstappen's ability to outdrive an unstable car over the last few rounds.

Red Bull lead McLaren by just eight points in the constructors' standings heading into the Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen has won seven races so far this season

Verstappen unable to outperform the car with championship under threat

His team-mate Sergio Perez has been struggling for most of the season, struggling more than his illustrious team-mate with driving a car on a knife edge.

However, the 34-year-old now believes the car is now at a point where even Verstappen cannot get the best out of it.

Speaking to the media after the race, Perez stated: "I really feel like, I'm in the same boat as I've been in the last 8-10 races.

Sergio Perez has no race victories so far this season

"But now all of a sudden, Max has come to have similar issues, so yeah, a little bit of confusion there. But yeah, it's clearly in the data where the problem is."

After Monza, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the current world champion believes he knows what's wrong with the car.

As F1 heads to Baku this weekend, Christian Horner's team will be looking to identify the part where it all went wrong for Red Bull.

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

Related