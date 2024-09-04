close global

Harry Whitfield
Ricciardo identifies RB 'downfall' as pressure mounts over future

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what his biggest 'downfall' has been since his comeback, as his position with Visa Cash App RB remains uncertain.

It was a disastrous Italian Grand Prix for Ricciardo last weekend, as his race was destroyed when he collided with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on the opening lap.

The Australian pushed his rival off the track, receiving a five-second time penalty, which resulted in a 10-second time penalty when one of his mechanics touched the car before the five seconds was over.

The 35-year-old is behind his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' standings and has only scored points on four occasions so far this season.

Daniel Ricciardo is 13th in the drivers' standings on 12 points.
Yuki Tsunoda has scored 22 points so far this season

Ricciardo gives brutally honest assessment on his 2024 performances

Ricciardo returned to the grid midway through the 2023 F1 season, replacing the outgoing Nyck de Vries.

Since then, the performances have been mixed, and there are no guarantees that the ex-Red Bull driver will be on the grid in 2025 – as the Red Bull organisation try to fit five drivers into four seats.

In a recent interview with Goodwood, Ricciardo revealed that: "What I haven't done well, I would say, is probably just put it under the consistency bracket.

"We haven't been able to just be that consistent Q3 guy, or get the points every weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo is currently not signed with VCARB for 2025

"So that's where I haven't done well – week in week out – and in this sport that could be a big downfall."

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko hinted recently that Liam Lawson will be on the grid for next season.

With Lawson possibly set to come in at either Red Bull or RB, there is little room left for Ricciardo to stay in F1 unless something drastically changes soon for the 'Honey Badger'.

Daniel Ricciardo Haas Nico Hulkenberg Visa Cash App RB Italian Grand Prix
