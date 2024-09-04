Ricciardo identifies RB 'downfall' as pressure mounts over future
Ricciardo identifies RB 'downfall' as pressure mounts over future
Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what his biggest 'downfall' has been since his comeback, as his position with Visa Cash App RB remains uncertain.
It was a disastrous Italian Grand Prix for Ricciardo last weekend, as his race was destroyed when he collided with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on the opening lap.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as Mercedes 2026 revelation uncovered
READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
The Australian pushed his rival off the track, receiving a five-second time penalty, which resulted in a 10-second time penalty when one of his mechanics touched the car before the five seconds was over.
The 35-year-old is behind his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' standings and has only scored points on four occasions so far this season.
Ricciardo gives brutally honest assessment on his 2024 performances
Ricciardo returned to the grid midway through the 2023 F1 season, replacing the outgoing Nyck de Vries.
Since then, the performances have been mixed, and there are no guarantees that the ex-Red Bull driver will be on the grid in 2025 – as the Red Bull organisation try to fit five drivers into four seats.
In a recent interview with Goodwood, Ricciardo revealed that: "What I haven't done well, I would say, is probably just put it under the consistency bracket.
"We haven't been able to just be that consistent Q3 guy, or get the points every weekend.
"So that's where I haven't done well – week in week out – and in this sport that could be a big downfall."
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko hinted recently that Liam Lawson will be on the grid for next season.
With Lawson possibly set to come in at either Red Bull or RB, there is little room left for Ricciardo to stay in F1 unless something drastically changes soon for the 'Honey Badger'.
READ MORE: Audi driver announcement imminent following 'UNACCEPTABLE' Italian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo opens up on RB 'downfall' as Horner reveals TRUST ISSUES - GPFans F1 Recap
- 27 minutes ago
F1 star BLASTS social media user for false rumour
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo identifies RB 'downfall' as pressure mounts over future
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
- 3 hours ago
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
- 3 hours ago
- 1
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
- Yesterday 19:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov