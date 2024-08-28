close global

Ricciardo faces Marko doubts as Red Bull star admits MAJOR talent concern - GPFans F1 Recap

Helmut Marko has raised doubts over Daniel Ricciardo's' Formula 1 future after recent discussions about Red Bull's 2025 line-up.

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

A Red Bull Formula 1 figure has claimed the sport is facing a major talent issue, stating it needs to have more seats available.

Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP

Toto Wolff has expressed his concerns with the performance of the Silver Arrows ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

A Red Bull chief has hinted that Mick Schumacher could make a shock return to F1 despite an Alpine setback.

Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star

Toto Wolff's public flattery of Max Verstappen has done very little to dispel rumours that the champion may switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.

Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 27, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 26, 2024 23:57

F1 Standings

