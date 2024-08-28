Ricciardo faces Marko doubts as Red Bull star admits MAJOR talent concern - GPFans F1 Recap

Helmut Marko has raised doubts over Daniel Ricciardo's' Formula 1 future after recent discussions about Red Bull's 2025 line-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

A Red Bull Formula 1 figure has claimed the sport is facing a major talent issue, stating it needs to have more seats available.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP

Toto Wolff has expressed his concerns with the performance of the Silver Arrows ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

A Red Bull chief has hinted that Mick Schumacher could make a shock return to F1 despite an Alpine setback.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star

Toto Wolff's public flattery of Max Verstappen has done very little to dispel rumours that the champion may switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Related