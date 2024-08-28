Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP

Toto Wolff has expressed his concerns with the performance of the Silver Arrows ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

At the Dutch GP, Mercedes struggled as they lacked pace compared to their rivals, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing P7 and P8 respectively.

Hamilton's weekend got off to an appalling start when he was eliminated from Q2 on Saturday as his team-mate Russell, starting from P4, gradually fell down the order in the race.

Toto Wolff believed Mercedes lack of pace was not just down to a simple set up issue

Mercedes had been on the podium for six races in a row before Zandvoort

Wolff wary of Mercedes machinery

After winning three out of the last four races before Zandvoort, Toto Wolff's confidence in the team would have been sky-high.

However, after both of his drivers failed to finish in the top six at the Dutch GP, the Austrian appeared desperate to solve the newfound issues with the car before heading to Monza this weekend.

Speaking to media after the race, the Mercedes principal said: “We’ve had six podiums in a row and that doesn’t look like the car three weeks ago that was first and second, at least first on merit [after Russell was disqualified].

“You can’t really end up with a result like this without any major factor playing, and that’s something we need to analyse in the next few days until Monza.

F1 heads to Monza this weekend for the 16th round of the 2024 season

“Was it a setup? Was it the track? What is it that we got wrong? Was it the floor that we put on the car? Was it all of this together?

“Hopefully we can sort it out for Monza and become competitive again, but the swing in performance from P1-P2 to P7-P8 there’s a biggie in there.

“It’s not something that was simply a setup decision in my opinion.”

Mercedes lie in fourth place in the constructors' championship, with Hamilton in sixth and Russell in eighth place in the drivers' standings.

