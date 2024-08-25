Mercedes IGNORED Hamilton warning over Dutch Grand Prix failure
Mercedes IGNORED Hamilton warning over Dutch Grand Prix failure
Mercedes have seemingly ignored a Lewis Hamilton mid-race request during the Dutch Grand Prix.
The Dutch GP may not have been the spectacle we have become accustomed to this season, however it did offer some twists and turns.
F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, who has won the past three iterations of the Dutch GP, faced the challenge of defending his reign against resurgent rivals this weekend.
McLaren were ultimately the quickest package around Zandvoort, with Lando Norris setting the fastest time to take pole in qualifying.
Can Lando Norris challenge for the title?
Despite losing the lead into Turn 1 to Verstappen, Norris had the pace to fight back and pulled off a stunning overtake for the lead on lap 18.
The McLaren eventually pulled out a huge gap to Verstappen, as he snatched a home victory from the Dutchman and finished over 20 seconds in front.
Norris also clinched the fastest lap and has emerged from the Dutch Grand Prix with maximum points in both the drivers’ and constructors' championship.
Before the Brit set the fastest lap, that accolade belonged to Lewis Hamilton who had a difficult weekend in Zandvoort.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP
The champion received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying, whilst making a shock Q2 exit.
Therefore it was a race of damage limitation for Hamilton, who started the race in P14 and battled into the top 10 on soft tyres at the beginning of the race.
Hamilton managed to finish in P8 just behind team-mate George Russell, and was also on for an extra point with the fastest lap.
However, a mistake from his team prevented Hamilton from setting a faster time as Norris usurped him for the achievement.
When he asked if he needed to set another time, his team replied: "Negative, we don't think so".
Yet Norris went on to take it by 0.071s on the final lap, preventing Hamilton from claiming the extra point.
READ MORE: Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes
- 3 hours ago
F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order
- 38 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes IGNORED Hamilton warning over Dutch Grand Prix failure
- 1 hour ago
Norris SHOCKED by Verstappen pace at Dutch GP
- 2 hours ago
'Now or NEVER for Norris' - GPFans' Dutch Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct