Mercedes IGNORED Hamilton warning over Dutch Grand Prix failure

Mercedes have seemingly ignored a Lewis Hamilton mid-race request during the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutch GP may not have been the spectacle we have become accustomed to this season, however it did offer some twists and turns.

Max Verstappen, who has won the past three iterations of the Dutch GP, faced the challenge of defending his reign against resurgent rivals this weekend.

McLaren were ultimately the quickest package around Zandvoort, with Lando Norris setting the fastest time to take pole in qualifying.

Lando Norris achieved his second race win at the Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen missed out on a fourth consecutive Dutch GP win

Despite losing the lead into Turn 1 to Verstappen, Norris had the pace to fight back and pulled off a stunning overtake for the lead on lap 18.

The McLaren eventually pulled out a huge gap to Verstappen, as he snatched a home victory from the Dutchman and finished over 20 seconds in front.

Norris also clinched the fastest lap and has emerged from the Dutch Grand Prix with maximum points in both the drivers’ and constructors' championship.

Before the Brit set the fastest lap, that accolade belonged to Lewis Hamilton who had a difficult weekend in Zandvoort.

Lewis Hamilton received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying

The champion received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying, whilst making a shock Q2 exit.

Therefore it was a race of damage limitation for Hamilton, who started the race in P14 and battled into the top 10 on soft tyres at the beginning of the race.

Hamilton managed to finish in P8 just behind team-mate George Russell, and was also on for an extra point with the fastest lap.

However, a mistake from his team prevented Hamilton from setting a faster time as Norris usurped him for the achievement.

When he asked if he needed to set another time, his team replied: "Negative, we don't think so".

Yet Norris went on to take it by 0.071s on the final lap, preventing Hamilton from claiming the extra point.

