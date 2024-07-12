Hamilton BOOSTED as major Mercedes plans announced
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's hopes of winning further races this season have been boosted after Toto Wolff revealed exciting upcoming team plans.
After a tough start to the 2024 campaign, Mercedes have steadily improved their competitiveness in recent races, culminating in Hamilton winning a record ninth British Grand Prix on Sunday.
It was Hamilton's first victory since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 and in taking the victory, the 39-year-old broke multiple records.
Despite tricky weather conditions at Silverstone, the seven-time champion's win was no fluke, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell having locked out the front row in qualifying on Saturday, demonstrating the genuine pace of the Silver Arrows.
Toto Wolff confirms Mercedes upgrade plan
Mercedes challenging for pole positions and victories looks as though it could be a regular occurrence moving forward, with team boss Toto Wolff confirming exciting news that there is 'more to come' with upgrades in the pipeline.
"We are finding performance, we are putting it on the car and it translates into lap time," Wolff told Sky Sports.
"That wasn't the case for the last two years.
"There is more to come in terms of performance. We are bringing updates to Budapest and Spa.
"But on the other side, we mustn't get carried away. We had the win [in Austria] benefitting from them [Max Verstappen and Lando Norris] tangling but [at Silverstone] we had an honest win.
"We had the real pace, you could see George and Lewis in the lead, and almost under all conditions we were there."
Despite their Silverstone success, Mercedes remain fourth in the constructors' standings at present - 74 points behind McLaren in third.
Wolff, Hamilton and Russell will hope that with further upgrades to come, the gap to McLaren, and indeed Ferrari and Red Bull, will reduce.
