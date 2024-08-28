Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

An ex-Formula One driver has claimed the sport is facing a major issue, stating it needs to have more seats available.

With 17 seats already confirmed for the 2025 F1 season, there are few positions left to be filled, especially with the recent announcement of Jack Doohan's promotion to a full-time driver with Alpine.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Mercedes, Sauber and Visa Cash App RB all have one seat left for 2025, however Kimi Antonelli is rumoured to be joining the Silver Arrows, and Helmut Marko claimed Liam Lawson would have a seat next year.

Jack Doohan completes Alpine's 2025 driver pairing

Felipe Drugovich joined Aston Martin only as a reserve driver two days after winning the 2022 F2 championship

READ MORE: Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback

Coulthard weighs in on F1 driver market

Speaking on the ‘Formula For Success' podcast with Eddie Jordan, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard expressed his frustration that too many successful drivers do not get a chance at an F1 seat.

“If F2 was a pure example of who should be delivering in Formula 1 then Felipe Drugovich, who is the reserve driver at Aston Martin, should be in a drive," he said.

“He won the F2 Championship with more, you know, by a bigger margin than anyone else.

“And then someone will go, yeah, but actually it’s his second year. Well, it’s Lewis [Hamilton's] 18th or 19th year in Formula 1.

“It doesn’t matter what year it is. It’s a question of do you win or not.

“So anyway, too many good drivers, not enough seats.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

Related