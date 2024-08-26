Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has received a significant boost amid ongoing speculation surrounding his Formula 1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko admits bizarre issue saved Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has suggested an odd reason may have played a part in keeping Sergio Perez at the team beyond the summer break.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff delivers defiant response after DENYING Hamilton crucial Ferrari move

Toto Wolff has delivered a defiant response when questioned about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback

Audi are in talks with a huge F1 name which could lead to a spectacular comeback in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's royal snub and F1's scariest car: Things you might've missed at the Dutch GP

Lando Norris romped to victory at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. You know that bit. You probably also know that he was joined on the podium by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. You might know that Mercedes finished seventh and eighth after a stinky, stinky weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related