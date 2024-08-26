Wolff delivers defiant response after DENYING Hamilton crucial Ferrari move
Toto Wolff has delivered a defiant response when questioned about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion announced his move to Ferrari earlier this year, shocking the F1 paddock.
Hamilton enjoyed championship success with Mercedes after winning six of his world titles with the team, and smashing through countless records.
However it has been a difficult period with the team over the past few years, with Hamilton enduring 56 races without a win until Silverstone.
Who will join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?
Former Mercedes team members Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio will follow Hamilton to Ferrari, as they undertake new roles as head of chassis performance and deputy team principal.
Another figure that was tipped to follow Hamilton to Ferrari was his current race engineer, Peter Bonnington, who is known to have a close relationship with the champion.
Bonnington or ‘Bono’ as he is affectionately nicknamed, has been Hamilton’s race engineer since the end of 2012, and has been by his side during his ups and downs in the sport.
However, it was recently revealed that Bono would not be joining Hamilton at Ferrari and would be remaining at Mercedes as their Head of Race Engineering.
When asked about the split, Hamilton paid tribute to his engineer calling him his ‘brother’ showing there is no bad blood between the pair.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has also reacted to Bono’s decision, after asked how difficult it was to convince him to stay by Sky Germany.
“Bono is, of course, the heart and soul of this team. He engineered for Jenson Button, then Michael Schumacher, then Lewis—a remarkable track record,” Wolff said.
“He remains in this role but will now also be responsible for both sides of the garage. It was never really in doubt, but it’s good to have the long-term commitment in black and white.”
