Dutch Grand Prix hit by PROTESTS as Horner in spicy exchange - GPFans F1 Recap

The Dutch Grand Prix has been targeted by protestors ahead of lights out in Zandvoort.

Horner in SPICY exchange with Sky Sports pundit at Dutch GP

Christian Horner was involved in a fiery exchange with Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham after Friday's practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Schumacher poised for SHOCK F1 return

Mick Schumacher is reportedly in line for a sensational return to the Formula 1 grid this season, as Williams continue to struggle with Logan Sargeant's performances.

F1 star DEMOTED just hours before Dutch Grand Prix

An F1 star has been demoted just hours ahead of lights out at the Dutch Grand Prix as a haul of penalties have hit the grid.

Dutch GP race postponed due to weather chaos including ‘tornado’

A race at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend was postponed after inclement weather continued to affect running at the circuit.

