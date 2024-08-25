Dutch Grand Prix hit by PROTESTS as Horner in spicy exchange - GPFans F1 Recap
The Dutch Grand Prix has been targeted by protestors ahead of lights out in Zandvoort.
Horner in SPICY exchange with Sky Sports pundit at Dutch GP
Christian Horner was involved in a fiery exchange with Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham after Friday's practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Schumacher poised for SHOCK F1 return
Mick Schumacher is reportedly in line for a sensational return to the Formula 1 grid this season, as Williams continue to struggle with Logan Sargeant's performances.
F1 star DEMOTED just hours before Dutch Grand Prix
An F1 star has been demoted just hours ahead of lights out at the Dutch Grand Prix as a haul of penalties have hit the grid.
Dutch GP race postponed due to weather chaos including ‘tornado’
A race at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend was postponed after inclement weather continued to affect running at the circuit.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct