Dutch Grand Prix hit with PROTEST from controversial group

The Dutch Grand Prix has been targeted by protestors ahead of lights out in Zandvoort.

Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will start from P2 on the grid at his home circuit, one place behind 2024 title rival Lando Norris who set the pace in Saturday's qualifying.

His McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri rounds off the top three ahead of what promises to be an intriguing race in front of a boisterous Dutch crowd.

But the build-up has been marred with demonstrations by environmental activism group Extinction Rebellion.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to secure a win in front of his home fans

Members from Extinction Rebellion have been out in force to protest against F1 sponsors Aramco

Extinction Rebellion protest Dutch Grand Prix

Members of the organisation gathered outside the entrance while fans queued to get in, equipped with signs and a clear message of criticism directed to F1 sponsors Aramco.

When asked by GPFans why they had opted to turn out in force today, one activist replied: "We are here against the fossil sponsorship of Aramco [who also sponsor Aston Martin]

"It is a major sponsor and it emits four per cent of the global Carbon Dioxide with the oil they pump.

"And they continue to pump oil, despite the fact that they have enough supplies until 2077, so we would like to see this fossil [fuel] sponsorship stop.

"Just like you no longer have advertising and sponsorship of cigarette suppliers, so to speak. In principle, you are destroying the world with this."

