F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 is back this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix marking the first of the season's final 10 rounds.
The stage is all set for a thrilling showdown at Circuit Zandvoort today, with Lando Norris looking to grab his second career victory after his win in Miami earlier this year.
However, it won't be an easy task as home favourite Max Verstappen will be eager to capitalise on the Brit's poor pole-to-win record and snatch his eighth win of the season after going four races without a victory.
Despite his recent dry spell, the Dutchman remains the championship leader, holding a 78-point advantage over Norris.
Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast
Sunday, August 25: Race
After a rainy couple of days, there's a 15 per cent chance of showers interfering with the start of today's race which begins at 3pm local time. However, the forecast suggests that the sky will clear up as the race progresses.
The day's highest temperature will be 18 degrees, dropping to 15 degrees at night. Humidity will be around 62 per cent, with a moderate breeze from the south west.
