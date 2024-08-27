Hamilton hits back at criticism over 'attitude' problem

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at criticism regarding his attitude at Mercedes.

The partnership has made Hamilton the most successful driver in F1 history, but in recent years the achievements of six drivers' titles and eight consecutive constructors' crowns has felt like the distant past.

As the new regulations took hold in 2022, it was clear that Mercedes' interpretation of the rules was sub-optimal, and Red Bull took the mantle as the dominant team in the sport.

This compounded Hamilton's misery after the Brit controversially lost the title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the previous season.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had a difficult 2022

Lewis Hamilton returned to winning ways at the British Grand Prix this season

Why was Lewis Hamilton criticised?

Since then, Hamilton has often appeared despondent, with Mercedes' struggles continuing throughout 2023 and into 2024.

Recently, however, the Silver Arrows have got back on track, with Hamilton winning his first race in 945 days at this year's British Grand Prix.

He then went on to win in Belgium after team-mate George Russell was disqualified having crossed the line first.

These results mark a more successful final season at Mercedes for Hamilton than many could have foreseen mere months ago.

As the 39-year-old prepares to make the seismic move to Ferrari for 2025, he has responded to criticism levelled at him by a former ally.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have returned to form lately

Former Mercedes aerodynamics engineer Philipp Brandle had suggested a key weakness of Hamilton's amid praising the Brit's stellar career.

“What I think always sets him apart a little, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has a chance of winning something, he can drive at 200 per cent," he said."

"If he has the feeling that the car isn’t running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then unfortunately he lets himself go a bit, which is a shame.

“If he sees even the slightest chance, then he drives as well as ever, I think, like no other.”

Hamilton mentioned the critique ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, and was keen to set the record straight from his perspective.

“I’m slowly getting more and more comfortable with the car,” he told media at Zandvoort.

“I’ve definitely struggled during the year, I read some comment from someone earlier that said that ‘I don’t drive 200 per cent when the car’s not right’, but I’ve been working my butt off all year.

“I’ve been giving everything, and it’s not been good enough, so I’ve just been trying to work at it and get better."

