F1 Explained: How much does a Formula 1 car weigh in 2024?

The weight of F1 cars has increased over time, with recent machines being heavier than they have ever been in the history of the sport.

This is due to many factors including the introduction of larger wheels, the adoption of hybrid engines since 2014, and the fact that F1 cars are now required to run the full race on a single tank of fuel, which has a maximum capacity of 110kg, after refuelling was banned in 2010.

The newly introduced safety features have also played a major role, with cars now being fortified with additional protective elements to withstand heavier impacts and protect drivers in the event of a crash, such as the halo safety device, which was introduced in 2018 and weighs 7kg.

So, what are the weight rules, how much do F1 parts weigh, and how has the weight limit changed over time? Let's dive right in.

How much does an F1 car weigh?

The minimum car weight has jumped from 585kg in 2008 to a whopping 798kg in 2022 (1,759 lbs) including a minimum weight for a driver of 80kg and excluding fuel.

This figure remained in place for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but the sport will reach a new high in 2025 with an increase to 800kg, allowing drivers to weigh up to 82kg.

While there is no maximum weight limit, teams try to stick as close to the minimum limit as possible to make their cars quicker.

If a car weighs less than 798kg, teams can add ballast, which is an extra weight used to bring it up to the required number. It can also be added to the car when a driver weighs less than 80kg - a minimum weight that includes their body weight, helmet, race suit, and shoes.

If a car is found to have violated the minimum 798kg weight rule, it faces the risk of disqualification. A recent example of this happened during the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix when George Russell's car was found to be underweight during post-race checks.

Article 4.1 of F1's technical regulations states, "The mass of the car, without fuel, must not be less than 798kg, at all times during the competition."

Russell's car was initially found to be exactly at the 798kg limit but still had to be drained of fuel, as per Article 6.5.2. that reads, "Competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the competition."

Upon further checks, the W15 car was found to be 796.5kg, falling below the required limit by 1.5kg. This resulted in the Briton being disqualified after initially taking the win, handing team-mate Lewis Hamilton his second victory of the season.

How much do F1 parts weigh?

The engine is the heaviest component in the car, weighing at least 150kg, while the steering wheel is the lightest, weighing just 1.3kg.

The front wing is around 10kg, the halo is 7kg, and the gearbox is about 40kg, with no set weight for the chassis.

When combined with the driver's minimum weight of 80kg, the car must weigh at least 798kg.

In the case of using the full fuel tank capacity of 110kg, the total car weight could reach up to 908kg. However, whether or not to use the full capacity depends on the race and track.

F1 car weight in 2026

The 2026 season is set to bring about major regulatory changes, with one of the key objectives being to improve racing quality and increase overtaking opportunities.

As part of these changes, the cars will be configured to be narrower, shorter, and lighter compared to previous seasons. The current minimum weight will be reduced by 30kg, bringing it down to 768kg.

This is made up of 722kg for the car and driver, plus 46kg for the estimated tyre mass.

F1 car weight over the years

Here's how the weight of F1 cars has changed over time:

Year Weight Changes 2008 585kg 2009 605kg 2010 620kg Refuelling is banned 2011 640kg Kinetic Recovery System (KERS) widely used 2012 640kg 2013 642kg 2014 691kg Hybrid V6 engines introduced 2015-2016 702kg Anti-intrusion panels added to the cockpit in 2015 2017 728kg Wider wheels and tyres introduced 2018 734kg Halo safety device introduced 2019 743kg 80kg driver allowance 2020 746kg Second fuel flow meter added 2021 752kg 2022-2024 798kg Larger wheels and wheel coverings were introduced in 2022 along with new cars built around ground effects aerodynamics 2025 800kg 82kg driver allowance 2026 768kg The current minimum weight will be reduced by 30kg

