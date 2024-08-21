Ferrari star reveals heartwarming Hamilton video prior to F1 career
Ferrari star reveals heartwarming Hamilton video prior to F1 career
A Ferrari star has revealed that Lewis Hamilton sent him a heartwarming video of ‘congratulations’ prior to his F1 career.
Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers of all time, breaking multiple records and earning seven world drivers’ titles.
Not only does he possess a joint record number of championships, but also has the most wins of any other driver, tallying 105 after the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 39-year-old will add another chapter to his illustrious F1 career, when he departs Mercedes at the end of the year to join the legendary Ferrari.
Who will be the next British F1 star after Lewis Hamilton?
Whilst Hamilton is signed with Ferrari on a multi-year deal, he is nearing the end of his F1 career, with the next generation of British stars emerging.
Lando Norris finally achieved his first race victory at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year, and is the closest competitor to Max Verstappen in the 2024 drivers’ championship.
In addition to Norris, Hamilton’s current team-mate George Russell will be looking to take over the mantle as the next British F1 star.
The F1 grid will see a new Brit join next season however, with Ollie Bearman signing for Haas after impressing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year.
Bearman replaced an unwell Carlos Sainz at the last minute, where he achieved a stunning P7 result to impress the F1 paddock.
Hamilton was seen congratulating the young star in Jeddah, and Bearman has now revealed another instance of congratulation from the champion.
“Actually, I received a video message from him [Hamilton] in like 2016,” Bearman said on the High Performance podcast.
“I’d just won the British Karting Championship and I think, you know, through a friend, he'd sent me a message and said congratulations, keep pushing and stuff like this.
“I only like re-received that recently, but you know it just shows that I was looking up to these guys and now one day in the future I will share the track with them, it’s an honour."
Change your timezone:
