McLaren F1 stars IGNORED with future driver surprise
A surprise meet-up involving Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri included a McLaren superfan who was seemingly more interested in her own potential career path.
Formula 1 is currently on its summer break, with no racing action taking place until the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, which begins on August 23.
In the second half of the season, McLaren will be hoping to put up a serious fight for the constructors' championship, with the form of Norris and Piastri taking reigning champions Red Bull by surprise.
Norris has challenged Max Verstappen for multiple race wins this season, although ultimately only has one win to his name, allowing the Dutchman to once again run away with the drivers' title.
McLaren stars surprise adorable fan
Piastri also has one race victory to his name so far in 2024, meaning both young McLaren drivers have achieved their maiden F1 wins in the same season.
Their popularity among fans of the sport has increased to new heights in 2024, particularly given both drivers' social media presence.
Now, one adorable young superfan has been given the chance to meet her heroes, in a video that has appeared on McLaren's official TikTok account.
Piastri and Norris surprised two-year-old Sylvie while she drove a mini McLaren F1 car around the team's Woking-based factory.
However, the young fan seemed more interested in her toy car than the arrival of the two McLaren stars, ignoring them while she raced around 'warming up the tyres'.
Norris commented on her driving skills for somebody so young, telling Sylvie: "We’ll see you in a few years on the grid!"
@mclaren Meet Sylvie, a young fan who captured our hearts earlier in the year. 🧡 #McLaren #F1 ♬ original sound - McLaren
