F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has revealed he broke a bone in a recent social media post, with his Olympic ‘participation’ being blamed for the injury.
Whilst F1 has been on a summer break, the 2024 Olympic Games have been in full swing in Paris, with Lewis Hamilton making a surprise appearance.
The seven-time world champion was spotted in the crowd, watching his friend and US fencer, Miles Chamley-Watson, compete in the bronze medal match.
During the event at the Grand Palais, Hamilton was pictured alongside stars such as half-pipe snowboarding legend Shaun White, and unofficial Olympic mascot Snoop Dogg.
Oscar Piastri ‘Olympic saga’ continues
Eagle-eyed F1 fans were also quick to make a comparison between Piastri and Dutch gymnast Frank Rijken, a likeness that promptly went viral on social media.
The Aussie star himself spotted the comparisons and waded in on the discussions on social media.
Underneath a post of the comparison on X/Twitter Piastri wrote: "Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics."
Piastri's Olympic saga continued in a recent social media post on, where Piastri reflected on the first half of the season.
“First part of the season done. First GP victory. First broken bone. Rib’s enjoying the break,” Piastri wrote.
An X account based on the Australian Grand Prix account got involved with a cheeky reply regarding the reason for the broken bone.
“It was because you were in the Olympics wasn’t it…?” the tweet said.
It was because you were in the Olympics wasn't it…?— F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) August 11, 2024
Despite the broken bone, Piastri has had a tremendous 2024 season, achieving his first grand prix victory at the Hungaroring.
McLaren are also closing in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship with 42 points separating the two teams, with 10 races left remaining of the season.
