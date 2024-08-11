close global

Hamilton speaks out over 'pain' as F1 star reveals shock BROKEN bone - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his recent experience at Mercedes highlighting the ‘pain’ during their performance struggles.

F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has revealed he broke a bone in a recent social media post, with his Olympic ‘participation’ being blamed for the injury.

Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison

A brutal comparison between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has further emphasised the Mexican's Red Bull struggles.

F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

Jacques Villeneuve has made a brutally honest admission regarding former Ferrari academy driver Mick Schumacher.

Key Hamilton rival ADMITS friction with F1 team-mate

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has opened up on friction with team-mate Carlos Sainz.

F1 Standings

