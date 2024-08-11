Hamilton speaks out over 'pain' as F1 star reveals shock BROKEN bone - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his recent experience at Mercedes highlighting the ‘pain’ during their performance struggles.
F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has revealed he broke a bone in a recent social media post, with his Olympic ‘participation’ being blamed for the injury.
Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison
A brutal comparison between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has further emphasised the Mexican's Red Bull struggles.
F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim
Jacques Villeneuve has made a brutally honest admission regarding former Ferrari academy driver Mick Schumacher.
Key Hamilton rival ADMITS friction with F1 team-mate
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has opened up on friction with team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 37 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track
Hamilton in Ferrari BLUNDER after embarrassing snub
- 1 hour ago
Yuki Tsunoda
Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Max Verstappen
Verstappen ANGER at Red Bull producing 'costly' impact
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Movie
Hamilton reveals shock job BEFORE F1 that helped spot movie star potential
- Yesterday 20:07
