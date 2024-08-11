Key Hamilton rival ADMITS friction with F1 team-mate

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has opened up on friction with team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari have one of the most exciting and consistent driver pairings in Leclerc and Sainz but the duo are set to split after Hamilton joins the team next season, taking over from Sainz.

Ferrari have two wins this season, with Sainz and Leclerc winning one race each, but the Maranello-based team has struggled to take the fight to Red Bull. Leclerc and Sainz have often had encounters in the race with no team orders in sight.

In Austria, the Spaniard and the Monegasque had ‘little ding dongs’ on the track with heated radio exchanges during the race. Sainz further said that these kinds of moments will continue to happen because of the cut-throat nature of the sport.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have contributed 339 points this season

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been team-mates since 2021

Leclerc, who dreams of winning a drivers’ championship with Ferrari one day, has scored 177 points this season, whereas, Sainz has 162 points in the bag. Lewis Hamilton is set to arrive at Ferrari next season and Sainz will be joining Williams.

Ahead of the final 10 races as team-mates, Leclerc reflected on friction and relationship with Sainz.

He told Belgian radio station RTBF: “It’s normal that sometimes there is friction.

“Carlos and I don’t always agree on what happens on the track and managing adrenaline is not easy, but the important thing is to be able to discuss it when the race is over.

“Over the radio it seems like there is always tension, but it’s not like that.”

Ferrari are in a difficult spot at the moment after conceding second place in the constructors’ title race to McLaren. Upgrades not working in Ferrari’s favour have been the major reason for their stagnancy but Leclerc pressed that they keep on working to achieve the desired target.

He added: “We know we are in a difficult situation, but we will do everything to get back to the front.

“We are working well with the team and the relationship with Vasseur is really good, you don’t need too many words to understand each other.

“The target is clear for everyone and we want to show what we can do.”

