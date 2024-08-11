Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison
Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison
A brutal comparison between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has further emphasised the Mexican's Red Bull struggles.
The 34-year-old has suffered a nightmare F1 season, with a series of poor performances that placed his Red Bull future in jeopardy.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST
READ MORE: Horner investigation verdict announced in huge Red Bull decision
Perez made two consecutive Q1 exits at the British and Hungarian Grand Prix, struggling to come back from his crash at Silverstone, where he finished outside of the points.
Furthermore, Perez has only scored 24 points during the last six races of the season, with McLaren closing in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.
Were Red Bull correct to retain Sergio Perez?
Despite his poor performances, Red Bull have confirmed Perez will remain at the team ending discussions regarding his F1 future.
Whilst competing against Verstappen is no easy feat, Red Bull’s decision to retain Perez stands in direct contrast to their previous team decisions.
Alex Albon was axed from the team after the 2020 season for failing to match Verstappen, despite achieving similar results in a worse car during his time at Red Bull.
Yet the depths of Perez’s struggles have now come to light over the summer break, and the startling pace deficit he has to his team-mate.
The Mexican has failed to out-qualify his team-mate at every single grand prix this season, with Verstappen beating him on every occasion.
READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team
In addition to this failure, Perez also possessed the widest 'supertime' gap to his team-mate.
A supertime is the fastest single lap by a driver over a weekend as a percentage of their quickest individual lap (100%), and averaged across the year.
Perez has the highest deficit to their team-mate, with a gulf of 0.953 seconds separating him from Verstappen, which for context is even further behind than Albon was in 2020.
0.675 seconds separates the Williams pair of Albon and Logan Sargeant, and the closest pairing was of Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly of 0.015 seconds.
READ MORE: Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star EXCITED over end of Red Bull dominance
- 22 minutes ago
Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton opens up over Mercedes ‘PAIN’
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as F1 boss takes aim at driver
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep