close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

Parth Jhaveri
F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

Jacques Villeneuve has made a brutally honest admission regarding former Ferrari academy driver Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher, the son of legendary driver Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut with Haas, after impressing in the Ferrari driver academy and F2. Coming with the mighty Schumacher name, the former Ferrari academy driver brought more than just unheralded talent to Haas.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

Having a Schumacher in the cockpit certainly drove the marketability of the Haas. However, poor performances coupled with negligible development of the Haas car throughout the 2021 season saw Schumacher finish the season with zero points.

The German retained his seat for the 2022 season and the long-dreaded points finally arrived at the 2022 British Grand Prix, finishing eighth after starting 19th. His haul of 12 points wasn’t enough to secure a seat for 2023 season as Haas signed Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick Schmacher has been the reserve driver for Mercedes since 2023
Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 F1 drivers' world championship

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?

During his time at Haas, Schumacher showcased good pace and decent race craft, but inferior machinery and inexperience often went against him. He has been a reserve driver for Mercedes since 2023 and is being considered as one of the options for Alpine for the 2025 season who he now competes with in sportscar racing.

However, 1997 world champion Villeneuve is unconvinced that any team wants Schumacher.

He said (via F1i): “It doesn’t seem like any team wants Mick Schumacher to drive for them.

“The push has been made by Mick and his team, but no one seems to be jumping to get him on their team.

“The problem is his years in F1 didn’t conclude in a positive way, he might be doing better and showing promise in the position he’s in, but the evidence is there for everyone to see.

“For teams, it’s worrisome, do they want to take the risk of hoping Mick is better than he was? It doesn’t look like it at the moment.

“If a team does employ Mick as an F1 driver, it’s because they want the Schumacher image and it’s in hope he’s better than he was at Haas.”

READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team

Related

Mercedes Ferrari F1 Haas Nico Hulkenberg British Grand Prix
Former F1 star confident of STUNNING return
F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 star confident of STUNNING return

  • July 16, 2024 12:58
  • 1
Schumacher in test drive for SHOCK team after British GP
Latest F1 News

Schumacher in test drive for SHOCK team after British GP

  • July 12, 2024 16:00
  • 1

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed

  • 12 minutes ago
Mick Schumacher

F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Transfer Talk

Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub

  • 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc

Key Hamilton rival ADMITS friction with F1 team-mate

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes

Mercedes F1 star EXCITED over end of Red Bull dominance

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x