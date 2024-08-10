close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism

Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism

Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism

Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been slammed for his failure to sign departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey.

Newey shocked the world of Formula 1 earlier this year, announcing that he was set to call time on what has been an extraordinarily successful spell at the reigning constructors' champions.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST

READ MORE: Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to wife Geri Halliwell

The Brit - widely regarded as the greatest car designer in the sport's history - has helped deliver 13 championships in total since joining the team in 2006, with Red Bull claiming six constructors' titles during that period, as well as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen securing four and three drivers' titles respectively.

In the months following the announcement of his exit, the 65-year-old has been linked with a number of teams, most notably Ferrari, who were reported to have already agreed a lucrative deal for his signature at one stage.

However, that was denied, and in the last couple of months, Aston Martin have emerged as contenders, with reports now suggesting that Newey has agreed a deal with the team.

Reports earlier this year suggested Adrian Newey had signed a lucrative deal at Ferrari
Aston Martin have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Adrian Newey

Did Mercedes try to sign Adrian Newey?

Despite the clamour from most of the paddock to land the Red Bull guru, one team that have never really been in the running to recruit Newey is Mercedes, with team chief Wolff stating they were not looking to make a move.

Given Mercedes' struggles to compete with Red Bull in recent years, that move to rule the team out has come under fierce criticism from former F1 team manager Peter Windsor, who worked alongside Newey in the early 1990s when he was at Williams.

“It's better to have Adrian than not have him," Windsor explained, speaking on his YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been blasted for not making a move to sign Adrian Newey

"If you have Adrian, he's not working for anyone else either - it's a double whammy for anyone that gets him.

“I think it's a sad indictment of Toto Wolff's management since 2022 that he's not going to Mercedes - he should be going to Mercedes.

“If Toto had really done the job, he should be hiring Newey now so they could get more championships.

"That's the most outstanding indictment of this whole thing, that Adrian is not even considering Mercedes from what we gather.”

READ MORE: Horner investigation verdict announced in huge Red Bull decision

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Formula 1 Toto Wolff Adrian Newey Sebastian Vettel
Marko BLAMES Mercedes for F1 nightmare as Red Bull chief takes shot at rivals
Latest F1 News

Marko BLAMES Mercedes for F1 nightmare as Red Bull chief takes shot at rivals

  • Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen reveals Call of Duty character as controversial F1 trait shared
Max Verstappen

Verstappen reveals Call of Duty character as controversial F1 trait shared

  • Yesterday 20:58

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team principal takes SWIPE at former driver ahead of change in lineup

  • 29 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

F1 champions confirmed for sensational track RETURN at historic event

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

F1 champion hints Hamilton RETIREMENT could hand star shock return

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton stunned by Wolff challenge as Mercedes boss throws down warning

  • Today 06:58
GPFans Recap

Red Bull set Lawson DEADLINE as star driver lifts lid on key F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x