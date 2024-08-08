Ricciardo DENIED as F1 star’s replacement signed - GPFans F1 Recap
Carlos Sainz has been backed as Max Verstappen's toughest F1 team-mate, over Daniel Ricciardo, but that is unfortunately where the good news stops for the Ferrari star.
Hamilton replacement 'SIGNED' with announcement timeline revealed
Mercedes are expected to announce who will replace Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, according to a recent report from Italian media.
Perez issued major improvement warning from Red Bull F1 chief
Sergio Perez has been told to improve his Formula 1 performances after a warning from Red Bull chief Helmut Marko.
F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team
Former Alpha Tauri driver Nyck de Vries is set for a new role after an underwhelming Formula 1 career that lasted just 11 races.
Newey contenders ABANDON chase for F1 design legend
An F1 team chief has revealed that they have abandoned the chase to hire Adrian Newey.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep