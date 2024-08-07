F1 champion BUZZING with new £2.4m Mercedes supercar

Former Mercedes F1 champion Nico Rosberg has unveiled their all new Mercedes supercar describing it as ‘history in the making’.

Mercedes are an integral team to F1's history, winning the world drivers’ championship with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954 and 1955.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges

READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team

However, the Silver Arrows withdrew from motorsport in 1955, returning half a century later in 2010 after taking over Brawn GP.

Their new team featured an all German line-up, including seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and son of 1982 world champion, Keke Rosberg, Nico Rosberg.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton experienced a tense rivalry at Mercedes

Nico Rosberg unveils Mercedes supercar

But it was the arrival of Lewis Hamilton that helped propel them towards championship success.

Mercedes went on to dominate the Hybrid era from 2014-2021, where they achieved eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

During this era, Rosberg and Hamilton were locked in an intense rivalry, with the German finally achieving his first and only world title in 2016, and promptly retiring.

Despite leaving the sport, Rosberg remains enamoured with his former team and announced via LinkedIn that he is the proud owner of a Mercedes supercar worth £2.4 million.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

Nico Rosberg now shares his expertise as an F1 pundit

“My custom AMG One is finally here – a Hypercar powered by my F1 hybrid engine!” Rosberg wrote.

“I feel like a kid at Christmas and am so excited to finally share more about my journey with the AMG One, a project that began in 2017.

"The vision? To create a car inspired by my Formula 1 car at the time.

"This plug-in hybrid engine boasts a 1.6L - V6 turbo engine, incorporating parts from the original engine I drove on the track.

“Every detail, from aerodynamics to powertrain to the interior, was designed to mirror an F1 car.

“I think the last hypercar that Mercedes produced was the CLK GTR Straßenversion from the '90s, so this really is history in the making!”

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

Related